Various drone applications to be tested on Vantis network this summer

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The people putting together a statewide drone network will be performing their most extensive tests yet this summer, which will include several companies with different goals. Michael Anthony explains.

This summer, drones will be flying throughout northwest North Dakota for search and rescue operations, road and utility inspections, and even small package delivery. They will be utilizing the Vantis network, which allows those drones to fly beyond visual line of sight.

Executive Director of the Northern Plains UAS Test Site Trevor Woods calls Vantis “A roadway in the sky.” Now, six drone operators will be test-driving on those streets, exploring the possibilities of what drones can provide to the state.

“We’re looking for partners who can not only drive their vehicle on our brand-new roadway, but we want to know what kind of business do you look to achieve by using this roadway when it is completely built out,” said Woods.

Among those operators are ISight drone services. They inspect gravel roads and other infrastructure, including downed power lines from the April Blizzards.

“The work that is going to be done on the Vantis network is going to make efficiencies that we never thought possible in the UAS sector. Before we would have to hop mile-by-mile, now we can go 13, 14, 20 miles in a row,” said Joey Schmit, president of Isight Drone Services.

The University of North Dakota’s Aerospace Foundation will also be operating drones capable of surveying natural disasters like floods and wildfires to help emergency responders.

“As the network expands, the distance we can fly away continues to increase, as well as the reliability of the command-control link between the pilot and the airplane,” said Ryan Walsh, UAS Business Developer for UND’s Aerospace Foundation.

The other operators include Workhorse, who specialize in small package delivery, Phoenix Air Unmanned, who conduct electric line inspections, Asylon for perimeter security, and American Aerospace for pipeline inspection.

With construction of their infrastructure completed in northwest North Dakota, Woods said they will be setting up the network in the Grand Forks area before moving on to central North Dakota.

