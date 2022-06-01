Update from Mott leadership regarding status of nursing home

MOTT, N.D. - The Mott nursing home will close but Sanford is removing the stipulation that it can’t be used for healthcare purposes, according to Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker.

Mosbrucker said this means the city can use it for whatever they see fit.

The mayor said he met with two people from Good Samaritan Society and three people from Sanford Wednesday about the development.

Mosbrucker said the city’s plan is to put some type of healthcare in there if it’s feasible.

Aimee Middleton, the Vice President of Operations for Good Samaritan Society, released the following statement Wednesday to Your News Leader:

“We had a thoughtful and productive dialogue with Mott Mayor Troy Mosbrucker and other leaders today to explore solutions to meet the community’s needs. We are committed to a seamless transition and we offered our support and will continue to provide guidance as they determine potential next steps with the building.

Closing a skilled nursing location is always a last resort and we recognize this is a very difficult situation for the community. In Mott, it has been extremely challenging to hire and retain nursing staff, which makes it very hard to maintain the high-quality, safe care our residents need and deserve.”

