BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - May was the month of the rainbow in North Dakota! Viewers submitted plenty of beautiful rainbow pictures, but also some great pictures were taken of the total lunar eclipse, sunsets, and severe weather in our region. Be sure to take a look at all of the photos that we received throughout the month at SkySpyPhotos.com!

Full double rainbow East Minot 5/14 (none)

Rainbow at Theodore Roosevelt National Park 5/14 (Carla Newman)

Hail in Hazen on May 12 (none)

Road washout in Williston on 5/13 (Kevin Baisch)

Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse, Mercer, 11pm 5/15 (none)

Lunar Eclipse 5/15 at 11:02 p.m. in Bismarck (Brandon Nelson)

Lunar eclipse and the International Space Station! 10:32 p.m. 5/15 Beulah (none)

Northwest of Regan 8 p.m. 5/17 (none)

Shelf cloud over Selfridge 10:15 p.m. 5/19 (Beverly Fischer)

Red Sky at Dawn around 6 a.m. 5/23 6 miles southeast of Lincoln (Tricia Bentz)

A full double rain in Watford City 7 p.m. 5/8 (Tera Wold)

North of Taylor, hail on the afternoon of 5/7 (none)

Northern lights morning of 5/29, Sidney, Montana (Phillip DeTienne)

Rainbow Southeast of Lincoln 5:30 p.m. 5/8, 6 miles southeast of Lincoln (Tricia Bentz)

Double rainbow 9 p.m. 5/28 Glen Ullin (Stevie McInerney)

North of Mott 5/23 (none)

Sun rise with old glory near U Mary 5/26 (none)

