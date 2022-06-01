Pro’s Pointer #5: choosing the right lure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can only use one lure on the end of a fishing line, but how do you decide what lure to use? That’s a question Johnnie Candle tackles in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “Just exactly how do you choose the best lure to use to catch the most fish on any given day? I want to walk you through a trolling scenario to give you some insight on how my mind works.

Let’s say there’s two of us in the boat and we’re trolling with four lures and the first fish comes on a high-action crankbait. I’m going to remove a lure, in this case, a stick bait, and add another high-action crankbait to my mix.

The second bite comes on the new crankbait so now I’m going to take the least likely lure out of the pack, in this case, a large crankbait, and replace it with one that matches in size.

The third bite comes on the original high-action crankbait. Now I want to take the most subtle lure, the shad rap, out of the mix and add another high-action crankbait.

This process continues taking clues from every bite for the rest of the day until we have it dialed into the size, shape, action and color that produces the most fish. This also works well with jigs and plastic tails and spinners with livebait. It’s all about using the process of elimination to determine the best lure for each particular day.”

Next week, Johnnie has a tip on how to keep your livebait alive.

