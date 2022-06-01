Advertisement

Gift to develop exhibit at future Discovery Center in honor of longtime Minot florist

(Magic City Discovery Center)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D.- As the Magic City Discovery Center continues to build its new facility, they’ve announced a sponsorship a children’s farmer’s market exhibit.

It’s in honor of a longtime florist in the Minot community.

The $100,000 gift to set up the market is in honor of James Lowe, who died in 2018.

In the farmer’s market... Children will be able to “pretend purchase” things such as flowers, produce, and bakery items.

Some inspiration has been drawn from North Dakota products since farmer’s markets are part of the local area.

“James Lowe was known for his floral designs and we’re really honored that the family chose the Magic City Discovery Center for his legacy to live on,” says Wendy Keller, Executive Director.

The new Discovery Center on Minot’s North Hill is expected to open later this year.

