DLB baseball and softball depart for state tournament in Fargo

BURLINGTON, N.D. - Both the Des Lacs-Burlington softball and baseball teams qualified for this week’s state tournaments in Fargo.

The two teams departed from Burlington Elementary Wednesday morning escorted by Burlington Police and Fire.

“Having the big support system that we do will be a big factor and keep us positive while we’re playing,” said MacKenzie Rist, a senior.

The Lakers softball team will play top-seeded reigning champions Central Cass. The baseball team will also meet Central Cass in the first round.

“I’m glad that we made it this far. That was the whole plan from the start of the season and hopefully we can go, work hard, work together and continue on,” said Devin McKinney, a senior.

Both tournaments begin Thursday. Baseball first pitch is at 12:45 p.m. and softball starts at 4:00 p.m.

