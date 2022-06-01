Advertisement

DLB baseball and softball depart for state tournament in Fargo

DLB baseball and softball
DLB baseball and softball(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.D. - Both the Des Lacs-Burlington softball and baseball teams qualified for this week’s state tournaments in Fargo.

The two teams departed from Burlington Elementary Wednesday morning escorted by Burlington Police and Fire.

“Having the big support system that we do will be a big factor and keep us positive while we’re playing,” said MacKenzie Rist, a senior.

The Lakers softball team will play top-seeded reigning champions Central Cass. The baseball team will also meet Central Cass in the first round.

“I’m glad that we made it this far. That was the whole plan from the start of the season and hopefully we can go, work hard, work together and continue on,” said Devin McKinney, a senior.

Both tournaments begin Thursday. Baseball first pitch is at 12:45 p.m. and softball starts at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Trinity Health lifts lockdown at hospital locations
File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
56-year-old Barry Zacher
Police arrest man they say peeped into bathrooms at Burleigh County campground
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
Williston Substation
Rolling blackouts a possibility this summer for North Dakota

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 5/31/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/31/2022
velva in state tournament
Velva softball, ‘most energetic team in the state,’ ready for state tournament
Velva softball
Velva softball, ‘most energetic team in the state,’ ready for state tournament
Johnnie Candle: Pro's Pointer
Pro’s Pointer #5: choosing the right lure