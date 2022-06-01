Advertisement

COVID-19 protocols to enter Canada remaining in place through June

Canada Travel Rules
Canada Travel Rules
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTAWA (KMOT) – Travelers entering Canada will have to adhere to ongoing COVID-19 protocols for at least another month.

The Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Twitter Tuesday that the current protocols will remain in place through at least June 30, 2022.

All travelers will have to continue entering information on the ArriveCAN free app or website, regardless of vaccination status.

More information can be found here.

