‘A couple thousand at least:’ Dickinson woman makes caps for newborn babies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson woman’s hobby has created thousands of special gifts for newborn children’s families.

“There’s 250 here, 250 caps,” said Beverly Haag, Dickinson.

These baby caps are just a small sample of what Beverly Haag has knit and crocheted through the years.

“Oh, she’s knitting again, or crocheting again,” said Haag.

She uses her hobby for the greater good. Haag’s creations are brought to CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson for newborn babies.

She’s made more than just a couple hundred for the Dickinson hospital.

“I would say a couple thousand at least,” said Haag.

Haag says she also makes baby blankets and mittens. Her work has even reached families miles outside of town.

Haag’s sister asked her to make sweaters for a mission overseas.

“What do I have to make, what size, so she sent me the pattern, I don’t know how many of those I made,” said Haag.

Haag says she doesn’t do it for the recognition.

“When you’re older like that what else are you going to do?” said Haag.

“She deserves the recognition for what she’s done for this community and to all the friends and family that have received them, they’re so thankful and it’s something they can keep and cherish over the years,” said Tiffany Steiner, granddaughter.

Here’s to another thousand.

Haag says she has also sewn clothes for herself and her children through the years.

