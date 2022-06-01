Burgum donates another $300k to conservative PAC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum donated another huge amount of cash to a conservative organization before the June elections.

Burgum contributed $300,000 on Friday to the Dakota Leadership PAC, which brings his total election spending this year to $1.2 million. The donation came a day after Republican legislators held a press conference asking him to stop his political spending, labeling it unconstitutional.

“They send out all their mailers together, like, they just, one right after the next. You get one of these for the opposition, and then you get one of these hits, like in my particular district, they’ll send out one for the governor’s guys, and one for the peoples’ guys,” said Rep. Jeffrey Magrum.

In a statement Thursday, Governor Burgum said, “Being an elected official at the local, state, or federal level doesn’t mean giving up your ability to support the candidates you believe will do the best job for your state and country. Just as legislators have regularly contributed in recent years to the campaigns of executive branch candidates for office, we will continue to support legislative candidates who can help North Dakota realize its full potential.”

The Dakota Leadership PAC is targeting ads in eight legislative districts this year, including several in and around Bismarck-Mandan.

