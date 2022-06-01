Advertisement

BREAKING: Healthcare providers mulling options to keep Mott nursing home functioning

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOTT, N.D. – A nursing home in Mott may have a chance to remain functioning for the community.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, said that in a phone call Tuesday, Sanford Health’s President and CEO indicated a willingness to gift the facility to the city of Mott, and remove a deed restriction that would have prohibited it from being used for healthcare purposes.

A week ago Your News Leader reported that the facility would be closing in roughly two months.

A news release indicated that Sanford representatives plan to meet with Mott officials Wednesday to discuss the facility’s future.

