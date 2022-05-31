Advertisement

Trinity Health under full lockdown Tuesday due to ‘external threat’

(Trinity Health)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health in Minot implemented a full lockdown Tuesday morning due to what the provider called an “external threat.” They said it’s out of an abundance of caution for the safety of patients and staff.

Trinity said visitors and patients must use either the north or south entrance of Trinity Hospital and the west entrance of Trinity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital. They said the only visitors allowed are ones already present, or those who have been screened at the designated access doors.

Your News Leader is reaching out to local authorities to learn more about the nature of the threat.

