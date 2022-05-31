Trial against trucker accused of sex crimes in Burleigh County ends in mistrial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge declared a mistrial in the case against a trucker who prosecutors say raped and molested children in Burleigh County.

Prosecutors say Elias Perez, who traveled for work, was staying in Burleigh County between 2018 and 2020 when multiple sex crimes occurred. He was arrested last June and remained in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

He faced a jury last week, but it was inconclusive.

Judge Daniel Borgen ordered a new trial to be held on 7/26.

