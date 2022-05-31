Storms, tornadoes leave thousands without power in Minnesota
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people in Minnesota and South Dakota are without electrical power as the region recovered from storms and tornadoes that left damaged buildings, trees and roadways.
The National Weather Service says in a preliminary report there were five tornadoes on Monday in western Minnesota, along with wind gusts and large hail. More than 37,000 people were reported to be without power early Tuesday.
Cities across the region reported extensive damage to buildings.
“It’s tragic as far as physical damage. We got hit hard, but we’ll come back strong,” said Forada, Minnesota Mayor David Reller.
No fatalities from the storms had been reported as of early Tuesday.
