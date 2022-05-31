Advertisement

State health officials discuss hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberry recall

(kfyr)
By Emily Norman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – On Monday, Your News Leader reported that there has been at least one confirmed case of Hepatitis A in North Dakota, linked to a recent strawberry recall.

We spoke with the State Health Department on how the outbreak is affecting North Dakota and what you need to know.

Upon investigation, the two brands identified were FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries. If you have purchased either brand between March 5 and April 25, those berries should be thrown out.

Officials are asking for those that have consumed the berries to watch for symptoms such as jaundice, yellow eyes, and dark urine. As it’s an infection of the liver.

“And if they were eaten and it’s been within a couple weeks since they were consumed then we would recommend hepatitis a vaccine for those individuals if they weren’t previously vaccinated,” said Molly Howell, Immunization Director for the North Dakota Department of Health.

The cause of contamination is still under investigation.

More information can be found here.

