Sheriff’s office: body found in Souris River believed to be missing Minot man

MINOT, N.D. – A body found in the Souris River southeast of Minot Friday is believed to be that of a 20-year-old Minot man reported missing last month, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Jason Kraft said investigators believe the body is that of Ashlan Garcia, but they are awaiting results of an autopsy to confirm identity and cause of death.

Garcia was reported missing April 18.

Kraft said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The sheriff’s office said kayakers came across the body Friday.

