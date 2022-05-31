Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: body found in Souris River believed to be missing Minot man

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A body found in the Souris River southeast of Minot Friday is believed to be that of a 20-year-old Minot man reported missing last month, according to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Jason Kraft said investigators believe the body is that of Ashlan Garcia, but they are awaiting results of an autopsy to confirm identity and cause of death.

Garcia was reported missing April 18.

Kraft said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The sheriff’s office said kayakers came across the body Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Trinity Health under full lockdown Tuesday due to ‘external threat’
24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County

Latest News

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fundraiser planned for victims in Plaza Azteca shooting
Harvey Wolski
102-year-old WWII veteran says secret to long life is ‘farming and fresh air’
Turtle View Trail home on South Turtle Lake, Minnesota
Storms, tornadoes leave thousands without power in Minnesota
56-year-old Barry Zacher
Police arrest man they say peeped into bathrooms at Burleigh County campground