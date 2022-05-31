Phil Parker signs off one final time from KFYR Radio

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After 28 years, Phil Parker is signing off from KFYR Radio for good.

The radio personality says his favorite part of the job has been traveling around the state and meeting listeners.

Parker hopes his legacy is helping people wake up and start the day on a positive note, and keeping listeners informed and laughing.

“And after this time, you know, it just seems like one big family. So I’m gonna miss the list, there’s a lot, no question about it. And I’m gonna miss North Dakota,” said Parker.

He says after his wife’s autoimmune disease diagnosis, they are planning to move to a warmer climate to be closer to family members in Ohio.

