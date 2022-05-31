Advertisement

North Dakota’s public universities no longer require ACT or SAT scores

FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
By Bree Bolin
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s public universities will no longer require an applicant’s ACT or SAT test scores.

The state board of high education has voted to permanently drop the requirements, starting with the applicants for the Fall 2023 semester.

A number of states and individual colleges have forgone mandating applicants supply scores out of concerns that standardized tests disadvantage minorities and rural students may not have access to test centers.

