North Dakotans observe Memorial Day at ND Veteran’s Cemetery ceremony

By Jasmine Patera
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - For the Memorial Day holiday, Americans came together to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by our service members during our nation’s wars.

The North Dakota National Guard hosted the 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at the ND Veteran’s Cemetery Monday.

Adverse weather conditions resulted in a smaller crowd of 1,800 people and prevented the flyover of two Black Hawk helicopters.

Sgt. First Class Jared Klempel said although the group was small, what matters is that people are paying tribute to those who gave their lives.

”Putting the time in to pay respects to the men and women buried here, and it’s all about selfless service, me putting in my time here, and paying respects,” said Sgt. First Class Klempel.

State leaders like Governor Doug Burgum spoke at the ceremony.

”We all know that freedom isn’t free. It comes at a cost,” said Burgum.

The virtual ceremony is available at ndguard.nd.gov.

