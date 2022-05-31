Advertisement

North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 retires

North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 Fia and handler Trooper Kristjan Helgoe.
North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 Fia and handler Trooper Kristjan Helgoe.(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is celebrating the career of K9 Fia. On May 31, Fia retired from law enforcement after eight years with the Highway Patrol.

Fia’s handler was Trooper Kristjan Helgoe. Trooper Helgoe and Fia were stationed in Fargo. Fia entered the service in May of 2014; although she is retiring, Trooper Helgoe will continue as a traffic enforcement trooper in Fargo.

Over her eight-year career, K9 Fia went on more than 200 narcotics deployments leading to 79 felony and 217 misdemeanor drug arrests. She located methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, marijuana, THC products, fentanyl, LSD, various types of prescription pills and firearms.

Fia’s largest seizure was a stop where 32 pounds of meth and 35 pounds of marijuana were located.

