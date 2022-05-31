Advertisement

ND’s longest-serving state senator set to resign Wednesday

Ray Holmberg
Ray Holmberg(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of North Dakota’s longest-serving state legislators is set to resign Wednesday.

Republican Senator Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, is stepping down after nearly 46 years.

Holmberg is resigning amid controversy, having shared 72 text messages last year with a man jailed for child pornography.

Previous Coverage: ND’s longest-serving state senator resigns amid child porn controversy

