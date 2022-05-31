Advertisement

ND Free Fishing Weekend is June 4-5

North Dakota fishing
North Dakota fishing(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anglers looking to catch a keeper and residents looking to try fishing for the first time are in luck. North Dakota’s free fishing weekend is coming up. All residents 16 and older can fish any North Dakota water without a license starting June 4 at sunrise and ending on June 5 at sunset.

Residents 15 and younger do not need a fishing license at any time of year.

More information can be found on the Game and Fish website.

