Name released in fatal Williams County motorcycle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers have released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Williams County Monday.

Troopers say 24-year-old Brandon Burkemo was traveling east on Williams County Road 6 towards the Love’s Travel Center on a motorcycle when he struck a car that was turning onto County Road 6.

Burkemo died from his injuries. The 63-year-old driver of the other car was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.