Advertisement

Name released in fatal Williams County motorcycle crash

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers have released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Williams County Monday.

Troopers say 24-year-old Brandon Burkemo was traveling east on Williams County Road 6 towards the Love’s Travel Center on a motorcycle when he struck a car that was turning onto County Road 6.

Burkemo died from his injuries. The 63-year-old driver of the other car was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Photo: Mitch Estabrook
Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo
24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County

Latest News

Trinity Health under full lockdown Tuesday due to ‘external threat’
ATV Crash
Multiple ATV crashes reported during Memorial Day weekend
10PM Sportscast 5/30/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/30/2022
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
North Dakota’s public universities no longer require ACT or SAT scores