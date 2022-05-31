Name released in fatal Williams County motorcycle crash
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers have released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Williams County Monday.
Troopers say 24-year-old Brandon Burkemo was traveling east on Williams County Road 6 towards the Love’s Travel Center on a motorcycle when he struck a car that was turning onto County Road 6.
Burkemo died from his injuries. The 63-year-old driver of the other car was not injured.
