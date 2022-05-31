Advertisement

Memorial Day motorcycle deaths surpass last year’s numbers

Motorcycle
Motorcycle(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck and Bella Kraft
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Memorial Day is the start of the summer travel season. Thousands of North Dakotans took to the highways this past weekend, however, the holiday was marred by three motorcycle crashes that resulted in four fatalities.

In all of last year, the ND Highway Patrol says eight motorcyclists were killed. This year, five bikers have died so far.

Lonnie Bertsch, the executive director of the American Bikers Aimed Toward Education organization, says everyone needs to focus more while behind the wheel.

“Motorcyclists are a small target and they zip in and out of traffic fairly quickly, and it’s harder to see them, especially low-light and sunrise, sunset conditions,” said Bertsch.

Bertsch adds that 1,400 riders have completed a three-day motorcycle safety course, including 550 people from the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Overall, there were 101 traffic fatalities last year in North Dakota.

Information about Memorial Day weekend fatal motorcycle crashes:

24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer in Grant County
SD man facing charges after a crash that killed two people in Richland County

