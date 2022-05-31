Advertisement

Locals reflect on true meaning of Memorial Day

By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader spoke with a member of Minot’s VFW about his thoughts on the meaning of Memorial Day.

“An honor to have come after the folks that have given their lives for this country, it’s an honor to carry that banner,  it was an honor for the last 20 years to live in a legacy and heritage that came from those before,” said Bobby Meager.

Those we talked to want people to remember that Memorial Day is for those service members we have lost and Veterans Day is for those that are serving and have served in the past.

