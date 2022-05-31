Advertisement

International Peace Garden prepares for season

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – The International Peace Garden is gearing up for this year’s tourism season with new construction and things to celebrate.

The Canadian COVID border restrictions are expected to ease up this year which they said may bring more business to the garden. Officials said they plan to start planting the flower beds after the latest round of wet weather wraps up.

“The season is looking really promising at this point, obviously the weather is slowing us down a little bit, but we’ve got everything in place just waiting for things to dry up a little bit,” said Tim Chapman, Executive Director.

They also have some new construction wrapping up this year with a new play area for kids, and a conservatory people can use year round.

“The new children’s play area is really a fun draw that’s really going to bring a lot more families up to the garden. We’ve always had play areas around the drive loops and play areas but this will be the first time we’ve had something really focused on youth right in the heart of the garden,” said Chapman.

This year is the 90th anniversary for the Peace Garden and staff said some historical exhibits will come out later this year to remember and honor the area’s past.

