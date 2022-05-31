Gym-goers skip the BBQ to remember soldiers in a special way

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Memorial Day has become synonymous with beers, burgers, and a day off to enjoy the beginning of summer. But at Big Muddy CrossFit, Memorial Day isn’t for rest. At this gym, and gyms around the world, ordinary people gather to do an extraordinary workout. The goal is to bring the holiday back to its original purpose, to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. They do this through a workout simply named “Murph.”

“Michael Murphy was a seal team member that died in action in Afghanistan in June 2005, and it’s very common for CrossFit to commemorate those people that do way more than expected in a workout for them,” said Loic Joseph, head coach at Big Muddy CrossFit.

It is a grueling workout that Murphy would complete regularly, he called it “Body Armor.” When he was stationed in Afghanistan, he didn’t have access to a gym or exercise equipment, so he would wear his body armor to mimic conditions he might experience in action. It starts with a one-mile run, then 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats, and finished with one more mile run.

“It just really, really makes you dig into your grit and find your resilience and push through. And its longer than most workouts we do here at CrossFit, so it’s a really cool, really fun challenging one,” said Deanne Fylling, a Sargent First Class with the United States Army National Guard.

For those currently serving in the military, like Fylling, having their friends give up their holiday to endure this workout makes it mean and little more.

“Being in the military for me, it’s just, I’ve seen so many comrades give their lives for our nation’s freedoms and it’s just a real cool way to remember them,” said Fylling.

And others like Joseph do this as a way to remember friends they have met and honor their memory.

“I always take this as like, this is my way to say thank you for what you’re doing, and I will continue do that until I really am not able to move anymore,” said Joseph.

In addition to the empowering story behind the workout, it will also help you test and measure your fitness as you complete it year after year.

“Murph” is a workout that is not for the faint of heart but for those who have nothing but heart.

Lieutenant Michael Murphy’s story inspired the movie “The Lone Survivor.”

