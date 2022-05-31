Advertisement

Fundraiser planned for victims in Plaza Azteca shooting

Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fundraiser will be held to help the victims who were shot at a popular Fargo Mexican restaurant.

On May 18th, 21-year-old Lucia Garcia and her son, 7-month-old Dominique, were gunned down at Plaza Azteca by a man her family says she had a relationship with, 24-year-old Malik Gill. He led authorities on a high-speed chase in Clay County, where officials say he crashed and later shot himself.

Baby Dominique is expected to make a full recovery, but Lucia is dealing with significant brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

The fundraiser is planned to take place at the Church of St. Henry on Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church basement. It is located at 253 2nd St SW, Perham, Minnesota.

Garcia’s parents are parishioners of the church. There will be Mexican food, a bake sale, and more. More information on the fundraiser can be found here.

The GoFund Me can be found here.

