Free summer school lunch program starts tomorrow in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin School District will be providing their free summer meal program starting Wednesday.

This year, students will be able to get a free lunch provided at the Splash Pad or the Williston Garden Apartments from 11-11:35 a.m., or the Housing Authority Park from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals will not be to-go this year due to USDA regulations. The program is available to all students regardless of area, no questions asked.

“We really feel like it’s important to still offer (school meals) in the summer for students that need it. For whatever reasons, we just want to have this convenience for parents,” said Lynelle Johnson, Food Services Director for Williston Public Schools District #7.

Meals will be served weekdays throughout June and July, with the exception of July 4 through July 8.

Johnson says limited meals are also available for adults who accompany their children.

A menu can be found here: https://schools.mealviewer.com/school/VirtualAcademy

