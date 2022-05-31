Advertisement

Free summer school lunch program starts tomorrow in Williston

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin School District will be providing their free summer meal program starting Wednesday.

This year, students will be able to get a free lunch provided at the Splash Pad or the Williston Garden Apartments from 11-11:35 a.m., or the Housing Authority Park from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals will not be to-go this year due to USDA regulations. The program is available to all students regardless of area, no questions asked.

“We really feel like it’s important to still offer (school meals) in the summer for students that need it. For whatever reasons, we just want to have this convenience for parents,” said Lynelle Johnson, Food Services Director for Williston Public Schools District #7.

Meals will be served weekdays throughout June and July, with the exception of July 4 through July 8.

Johnson says limited meals are also available for adults who accompany their children.

A menu can be found here: https://schools.mealviewer.com/school/VirtualAcademy

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Trinity Health under full lockdown Tuesday due to ‘external threat’
24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County

Latest News

Trial against trucker accused of sex crimes in Burleigh County ends in mistrial
Sheriff’s office: body found in Souris River believed to be missing Minot man
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fundraiser planned for victims in Plaza Azteca shooting
Harvey Wolski
102-year-old WWII veteran says secret to long life is ‘farming and fresh air’