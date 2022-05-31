Free fishing this weekend in ND

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This weekend you can fish for free in any North Dakota waters.

Saturday and Sunday, no fishing license is required for those first-timers that want to test out their new fishing poles.

Those who are 16 and older can take kids fishing without having to purchase a license for a day or two.

“If you log on to the game and fish department website, click on the fishing tab and it will tell you where to go and what lakes are next to you, what kind of fish you’d expect to see in those lakes, what kind of amenities that you might expect to see when you get there, if there’s going to be a fish pier or if there’s a fish cleaning station if there’s going to be a boat ramp,” said Greg Gullickson, Game & Fish Outreach Biologist.

There are more than 400 lakes, rivers, and streams that are open for fishing in North Dakota.

