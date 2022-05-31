Advertisement

Free fishing this weekend in ND

(Big Thicket National Preserve)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This weekend you can fish for free in any North Dakota waters.

Saturday and Sunday, no fishing license is required for those first-timers that want to test out their new fishing poles.

Those who are 16 and older can take kids fishing without having to purchase a license for a day or two.

“If you log on to the game and fish department website, click on the fishing tab and it will tell you where to go and what lakes are next to you, what kind of fish you’d expect to see in those lakes, what kind of amenities that you might expect to see when you get there, if there’s going to be a fish pier or if there’s a fish cleaning station if there’s going to be a boat ramp,” said Greg Gullickson, Game & Fish Outreach Biologist.

There are more than 400 lakes, rivers, and streams that are open for fishing in North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
UPDATE: Trinity Health lifts lockdown at hospital locations
24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County

Latest News

Motorcycle
Memorial Day motorcycle deaths surpass last year’s numbers
Downtown Bismarck apartments
Downtown Bismarck apartments accepting applications
State health officials discuss hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberry recall
International Peace Garden prepares for season