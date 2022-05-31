Expanded camping opportunities this week for North Dakota Wildlife Management Areas
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has lifted the Tuesday through Wednesday camping restriction for the upcoming week.
Now, they’re allowing overnight camping May 31 and June 1 on the Wildlife Management Areas that otherwise have a two-day restriction in place. More information can be found on the Game and Fish website.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.