Advertisement

Expanded camping opportunities this week for North Dakota Wildlife Management Areas

Camping in North Dakota
Camping in North Dakota(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has lifted the Tuesday through Wednesday camping restriction for the upcoming week.

Now, they’re allowing overnight camping May 31 and June 1 on the Wildlife Management Areas that otherwise have a two-day restriction in place. More information can be found on the Game and Fish website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Mitch Estabrook
Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo
Strawberry
Hepatitis A cases possibly linked to organic strawberries
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer in Grant County
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

North Dakota fishing
ND Free Fishing Weekend is June 4-5
Hazy skies
Conservation groups takes issue with ND’s plan to curb pollution
MSU Esports Club
Esports growing in popularity in North Dakota
esports popularity grows
Esports growing in popularity in North Dakota