Esports growing in popularity in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - All around North Dakota and the world, the competitive gaming industry has been exploding.

This year, there’s a brand new club at Minot State University, and it might not be what you expect.

“I was always kind of an avid gamer, like I’ve been an avid gamer for years,” said Hannah Edington, vice president of the Minot State University Esports Club.

The club brings together students who share a love for competitive online video games.

Over the past few decades, the competitive gaming industry has grown from people playing video games for fun to now professionals competing for millions of dollars and playing video games in massive arenas.

Some colleges across the country even offer scholarships to help draw talented students to their teams.

“I would like to think because it’s like handing somebody a scholarship to come play basketball or handing somebody a college to come play football. It’s the same exact aspect,” said Edington.

Already, 175 U.S. colleges offer varsity esports programs including Bismarck State College and University of Jamestown.

Assistant Professor of Psychology Ethan Valentine serves as one of the club’s advisors at MSU.

“Esports is becoming this kind of multi-billion dollar industry and it’s nationwide. It’s worldwide,” said Valentine. “We’re competing with and often beating things like the MLB, competing with the NBA, and there’s real potential with how the kind of growth has been going when it comes to viewership.”

Valentine says gaming has helped her develop her skills with teamwork and communication as well as being a stress reliever.

“UND is actually working on a bachelor’s degree,” said Valentine. “We just recently got funding here at Minot State from the Dakota Digital Academy here in North Dakota to build a series of game design certificates.”

Minot State University also hopes to hold regional competitions on campus with high school and middle school students.

