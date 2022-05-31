Drew Hysjulien tabbed as Minot North High School boys basketball coach

MINOT, N.D. – Drew Hysjulien will guide the Minot North Sentinels boys basketball program in its inaugural season, the Minot Public School Activities Department announced Tuesday.

Hysjulien is currently the head coach of the Minot High boys track and field team and teaches social studies at the Magic City Campus.

Hysjulien graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 2003 and was named all-state in football, basketball and track.

Following his high school career, he played basketball and ran track at Minot State University.

The Sentinels will begin varsity play in 2024.

