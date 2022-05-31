Advertisement

Downtown Bismarck apartments accepting applications

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trestle Apartments on Main Street are Bismarck is now accepting applications for tenants. They have space for businesses and people looking to live downtown.

According to their website, the ground floor of the building located between 6th and 7th street will feature a variety of food and beverage options, a salon and spa as well as a third tenant that has yet to be announced.

Fifty-two pet-friendly apartments will be on the second and third floors. Studio, one two- and three-bedroom options available, some as soon as August first. The apartments will feature central heat and air plus a washer and dryer in each unit.

The back of the building will feature a “green space” called “Trestle Park.” For more information, including floor plans and prices, or to apply for space visit their website at trestlelivng.com.

