CyberTip leads to Bismarck man’s arrest in child pornography case

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he possessed and exchanged child sexual abuse materials.

Investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 36-year-old Brett Rittenbach. In a search of the home, they say they found sexually explicit images of children on his cell phone.

Rittenbach is charged with promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor among other charges.

He’s held on a $5,000 cash bond.

