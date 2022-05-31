Advertisement

Conservation groups takes issue with ND’s plan to curb pollution

By Joel Crane
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Conservation groups in North Dakota are finding issue with North Dakota’s plan to curb pollution.

The National Parks Conservation Association and Badlands Conservation Alliance say air quality has diminished at Theodore Roosevelt National park since 2016. Citing information published by the National Park Service, they say the state’s draft regional haze plan will degrade the air quality across the state over the next decade, which is when it’s meant to be implemented.

The National Park Service says North Dakota is the worst in the country in its pollution impact on protected national parks. The Department of Environmental Quality says they’ve met all standards.

The public comment period for the haze plan ends on June 1st. More information can be found here.

