Advertisement

Child OK after falling from fourth-floor apartment window in north Fargo

Ambulance AP
Ambulance AP(AP)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A child is expected to make a full recovery after falling from a window Monday afternoon in north Fargo.

First responders were called just after 2 p.m. May 30 to the U32 apartments in the 1100 block of 32nd Ave. N. where a child had fallen from a fourth-floor window after pushing out a screen. Officials say the child landed on a second-floor patio area and was soon transported by ambulance to be checked out.

Officials say the building is surrounded by rock landscaping, which is what the child would have landed on had it not been for the patio landing.

Fire officials say there are window guards for children for parents to research and buy in an effort to keep kids safe during the warm, windows-open months. However, officials urge parents be cognizant of what you purchase as you don’t want the guard to be a permanent barrier in the case of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: ND Governor's Residence
32-year-old Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at the Governor’s Residence
Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Trinity Health under full lockdown Tuesday due to ‘external threat’
24-year-old dies in motorcycle-car crash in Williams County

Latest News

Sheriff’s office: body found in Souris River believed to be missing Minot man
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Fundraiser planned for victims in Plaza Azteca shooting
Harvey Wolski
102-year-old WWII veteran says secret to long life is ‘farming and fresh air’
Turtle View Trail home on South Turtle Lake, Minnesota
Storms, tornadoes leave thousands without power in Minnesota
56-year-old Barry Zacher
Police arrest man they say peeped into bathrooms at Burleigh County campground