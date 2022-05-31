Canadian man pleads guilty to federal charges stemming from Grand Forks man’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Canadian man indicted on federal charges in North Dakota for trafficking fentanyl has pleaded guilty.

Forty-two-year-old Xuan Cahn Nguyen, also known as Jackie Chan, of Quebec was brought to North Dakota in January 2021 on multiple charges for conspiring to import and distribute controlled substances that result in serious bodily injury and death.

Investigators say Nguyen’s arrest was part of “Operation Denial” which investigates international trafficking of fentanyl and other lethal drugs. The investigation started after an 18-year-old Grand Forks man died of an overdose.

Nguyen pleaded guilty Tuesday. He has not yet been sentenced.

Two other people, 38-year-old Jason Berry, also known as Daniel Desnoyers, and 42-year-old Marie Um, also known as Angry Bird, both of Quebec, were also federally indicted in North Dakota in relation to this investigation. Both have a status conference scheduled for June 24.

Operation Denial has brought charges against more than 31 defendants in North Dakota.

