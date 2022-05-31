Campers fight high gas prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summer is here and gas prices are sky-high. For people who enjoy camping, that can mean it’s a lot more expensive to enjoy the great outdoors.

Laura Cole of Lexington, Kentucky pays a hundred dollars for every 200 miles she drives in her recreational vehicle.

“What can you do? You know? We’d have to stay home,” said Cole.

Still, the prices aren’t deterring Laura and her traveling partner David from traversing the U.S.

“We don’t have to pay for a hotel room anywhere. A hotel room would cost $100 or more a night, and we’re spending probably about $70 per night in fuel,” said David Dickason of Lexington, Kentucky.

Since fuel prices have gone up, RV sales have been down.

“It is down a little bit, you’ve got factors such as the gas prices, the interest rates are up, the war in (Ukraine), there’s a lot of factors on people’s minds,” said Tim Helbling, co-owner at RV Corral Sales.

Some people have come up with a creative solution to offset high gas prices.

“What we are finding is people are staying closer to home, they’re replanning their vacations, they’re trying to discover what’s right here in their own backyard,” said Helbling.

There are at least 15 campgrounds within 50 miles of Bismarck.

For more information about local camping areas, Tim Helbling recommends the Camping in North Dakota Facebook group, where people share tips and experiences about camping around the state.

