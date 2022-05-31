Advertisement

Broadway Corridor Study wins engineering award

Broadway corridor study
Broadway corridor study(KMOT)
By Emily Norman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- The city of Minot won an Engineering Excellence award for its Broadway Corridor study.

The city collaborated with Bolton & Menk, KLJ, and Apex Engineering.

The study helped people understand transportation issues along Broadway from 46th Avenue North to the southern city limits.

The Engineering Excellence project was scored on factors including uniqueness of new or existing techniques, sustainable developments, and successful client approval.

