Bottineau County Fair returns for 133rd year

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – North Dakota’s oldest and longest running fair is coming back in just a few weeks.

The Bottineau County Fair runs June 16-19.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. every day and exhibits close at 10 p.m.

There will be 4-H and FFA exhibits open June 14.

This will be the fair’s 133rd year and will be the first time in close to two years the international border is open with few restrictions due to the pandemic.

“In past years, we have seen Canadians come to that hopefully that picks up this year because of more travel,” said Kelly Beaver with the Bottineau Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets for adults are $10, kids are $5, and children under the age of six get in for free.

