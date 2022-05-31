Advertisement

Bottineau County Fair returns for 133rd year

Bottineau County Fair
Bottineau County Fair(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – North Dakota’s oldest and longest running fair is coming back in just a few weeks.

The Bottineau County Fair runs June 16-19.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. every day and exhibits close at 10 p.m.

There will be 4-H and FFA exhibits open June 14.

This will be the fair’s 133rd year and will be the first time in close to two years the international border is open with few restrictions due to the pandemic.

“In past years, we have seen Canadians come to that hopefully that picks up this year because of more travel,” said Kelly Beaver with the Bottineau Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets for adults are $10, kids are $5, and children under the age of six get in for free.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Mitch Estabrook
Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo
Strawberry
Hepatitis A cases possibly linked to organic strawberries
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer in Grant County
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

22 boots
22 boots memorial in Minot raises awareness for veteran suicide
North Dakota fishing
ND Free Fishing Weekend is June 4-5
Hazy skies
Conservation groups takes issue with ND’s plan to curb pollution
Camping in North Dakota
Expanded camping opportunities this week for North Dakota Wildlife Management Areas