22 boots memorial in Minot raises awareness for veteran suicide

MINOT, N.D. – A memorial in the middle of the magic city this weekend is raising awareness for another group of veterans that we continue to lose.

According to numbers released by the veteran administration in 2012 an estimated 22 veterans die by suicide every day in our country.

This memorial holds 22 pairs of combat boots with the photos of service members that have been lost. It communicates some of the stories that are ended every day because of PTSD and mental illness.

It was started by a family member of a soldier lost this way and through Memorial day it will sit here outside Miranda Schuler’s Farmers Insurance office.

