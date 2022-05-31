Advertisement

22 boots memorial in Minot raises awareness for veteran suicide

22 boots
22 boots(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A memorial in the middle of the magic city this weekend is raising awareness for another group of veterans that we continue to lose.

According to numbers released by the veteran administration in 2012 an estimated 22 veterans die by suicide every day in our country.

This memorial holds 22 pairs of combat boots with the photos of service members that have been lost. It communicates some of the stories that are ended every day because of PTSD and mental illness.

It was started by a family member of a soldier lost this way and through Memorial day it will sit here outside Miranda Schuler’s Farmers Insurance office.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Mitch Estabrook
Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo
Strawberry
Hepatitis A cases possibly linked to organic strawberries
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer in Grant County
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

Bottineau County Fair
Bottineau County Fair returns for 133rd year
North Dakota fishing
ND Free Fishing Weekend is June 4-5
Hazy skies
Conservation groups takes issue with ND’s plan to curb pollution
Camping in North Dakota
Expanded camping opportunities this week for North Dakota Wildlife Management Areas