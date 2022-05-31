102-year-old WWII veteran says secret to long life is ‘farming and fresh air’

DICKINSON, N.D. – People who live in rural North Dakota are used to driving long distances for some services.

The good news: thanks to the kidney dialysis unit at CHII St. Alexius in Dickinson, that drive is a little shorter for some patients. The unit treats patients from western North Dakota, northern South Dakota and eastern Montana, saving many of them hundreds of miles a week.

Among those patients, is a man from Beach.

Harvey Wolski makes the trip to Dickinson twice a week, but there’s something special about him that we think is even better news.

Harvey Wolski isn’t a complainer.

“No complaints today,” he said.

On this day, he’s just getting started with his dialysis. He comes to the kidney dialysis unit at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson twice a week. You’ll never hear Harvey grumble or feel sorry for himself.

“I couldn’t complain, as old as I am,” he joked.

Harvey is 102 years old.

He started dialysis four years ago, at the age of 98.

“He was kind of an unusual case. We usually don’t start somebody at that age,” said Luann Berger, kidney dialysis unit director at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson.

Harvey looks forward to his twice a week appointments.

“It is something to break the monotony,” he said.

Other than his kidneys, Harvey’s health is good. Dialysis helps maintain his quality of life and his independence.

“He can take care of himself pretty much. He can’t walk too far but you can make his own meals and get around the house about any place he wants to go,” said Harvey’s son, Lyle Wolski.

He’s gone a lot of places in his 102 years. Harvey grew up near Valley City and fought in World War II.

“I went through the Battle of the Bulge. I was over there a year and three months in Europe. It was kind of a bad situation, but I lived through it,” he said.

After the war, Harvey and his wife bought a farm north of Beach. His grandson has taken over, but Harvey still helps when he can.

“I still drive the tractor,” Harvey said.

Harvey’s eyesight is fading, and his hearing isn’t what is used to be.

“My ears are kind of bad,” he admitted.

Still, he’s pretty sure he knows the secret to a long, healthy life.

“Farming and fresh air. Lots of fresh air. And when it gets hot, I’ve got to have a bottle of beer,” he said with a laugh.

When he’s done here, chances are Harvey will be outside, soaking in more of that precious fresh air.

Lyle, who is 67, says he’s not so sure he’ll be as healthy as his dad when he’s 102. Lyle had a desk job and said he didn’t get as much fresh air and exercise as his dad did.

