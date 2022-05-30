Advertisement

City commissioners consider safe bike routes in Bismarck

(Andre Brooks)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As cars, bikes, and pedestrians share the roads and trails around Bismarck, city commissioners consider how to make sure everyone has a safe route to travel.

The “share the road” signs are fitting as cyclists use all city streets for transportation as well as the off-street trails. Rosser, Divide, and Washington get the highest usage, according to data gathered from Strava. Now, city officials consider how to improve routes.

”It’s sort of the purpose of the on-street network is to provide connectivity throughout the community to the extensive off-street multi-use trail system. Between Bismarck and Mandan we probably have about 75 to 100 miles of off-street trails which is fantastic,” said Ben Ehreth with the city of Bismarck.

Ehreth says adding bike lanes is more cost-effective than adding on to the existing trail system. The commission didn’t take action at the meeting.

