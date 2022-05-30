Advertisement

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife...
Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Authorities say Paul Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, late Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000.((AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Police records show Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California.

An online booking report shows Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000.

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says she will not be commenting on this private matter. The House Speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

