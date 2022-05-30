Advertisement

Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August

Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Photo: Elly DesLauriers(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – After five years in the making, the Minot Parks Department has started construction on a 248-acre Outdoor Recreation Area.

The park is west of Minot, located off County Road 15.

When completed, the park will host more than 70 acres for trails.

There will be an aggregate trail, which is a medium surface trail, an earth and dirt trail, and an easy access concrete trail.

“One of the big focuses on this trail was, we have put in a lot of trails over the years and a lot of the comments are, ‘I would love to explore the trail, but I have a stroller,’ or, ‘I have some mobility limitations’, so that was a big part of this project,” said Elly DesLauriers with the Minot Park District.

The trails will also feature signage that shows off different types of plants and animals in the area.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed in August.

