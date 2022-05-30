North Dakota Game and Fish conducting creel surveys

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re fishing on the Red River this summer, you might run into a Game and Fish Department creel clerk.

Every five years the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in conjunction with Minnesota DNR, conduct a creel survey on the Red River.

“We’re doing a creel survey or angler survey where we’re going to try to determine the total angler usage and also the total numbers of fish of the various species that anglers would catch and harvest out there this summer,” said NDGF fisheries biologist Todd Caspers.

A new twist in this year’s survey will help in the pursuit of gathering complete angler use information.

“The clerks are going to be handing out a creel card to shore anglers who haven’t completed their fishing, which most time when we encounter shore anglers, they’re not complete, and we get the best information from a complete interview. So the card will allow them to go online and finish their survey, essentially,” said Caspers.

Caspers said clerks will also leave creel cards on boat angler vehicles, too. The survey only takes a few minutes to fill out.

“You just scan the QR code on the card or go to the website listed, and that’ll take you right to the website where the survey is being housed,” said Caspers.

High water this spring has delayed the start of the survey along some areas of the Red River.

“We have started the Fargo clerk. He’s up and running and working, but the water levels are just so high in the Grand Forks and north area that we’re having to delay the start of that creel clerk until water levels get more favorable for actually people being out fishing,” said Caspers.

Information collected from anglers during the survey is valuable when managing the Red River fishery.

“We need good data to be able to make good decisions about how to manage our fisheries. So any anglers that encounter the creel clerk or find one of those cards left on their vehicle if they’re a boat angler, I highly encourage them to just take a few minutes and talk to the creel clerk or take a few minutes and fill out that online survey,” said Caspers.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.