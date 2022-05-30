North Dakota Department of Health warning of Hepatitis A outbreak linked with fresh, organic strawberries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person in North Dakota was hospitalized from an outbreak of Hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries across the United States. The North Dakota Department of Health said the person has since recovered.

The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in the United States and Canada potentially linked to fresh, organic strawberries. The potentially affected product is past its shelf life.

Health officials said anyone who bought FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and froze them, should not eat the strawberries. The strawberries were sold at Aldi, HEB, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

“If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away,” said NDDoH immunization director Molly Howell.

Howell said hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. Adults and teens are more likely to have symptoms compared to children. Symptoms may include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark urine or yellowing of skin or whites of eyes. It can take from 15 to 50 days to get sick after being exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

To report cases of hepatitis, please call 701-328-2378 or 1-800-472-2180.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.