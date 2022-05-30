Advertisement

North Dakota Department of Health warning of Hepatitis A outbreak linked with fresh, organic strawberries

The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic...
The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic strawberries.
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person in North Dakota was hospitalized from an outbreak of Hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries across the United States. The North Dakota Department of Health said the person has since recovered.

The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections in the United States and Canada potentially linked to fresh, organic strawberries. The potentially affected product is past its shelf life.

Health officials said anyone who bought FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and froze them, should not eat the strawberries. The strawberries were sold at Aldi, HEB, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

“If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away,” said NDDoH immunization director Molly Howell.

Howell said hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. Adults and teens are more likely to have symptoms compared to children. Symptoms may include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark urine or yellowing of skin or whites of eyes.  It can take from 15 to 50 days to get sick after being exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

To report cases of hepatitis, please call 701-328-2378 or 1-800-472-2180.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Mitch Estabrook
Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo
Strawberry
Hepatitis A cases possibly linked to organic strawberries
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer in Grant County
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

Photo: Craig Mozelle
Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery
Memorial Day ceremony planned for Rosehill Cemetery in Minot
Bismarck City Commission reviews efficacy of bike lanes