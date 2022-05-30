Memorial Day ceremony planned for Rosehill Cemetery in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Local veteran’s organizations in the Minot area will honor those who gave their lives for our freedoms, with a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery.

The event is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery, the ceremony will include the laying of a wreath, gun salute, and more.

“The ceremony that we do really has all the veteran associations here we all work together to honor the memories of our vets, of our deceased that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Bobby Meager.

Those we talked to want people to remember that Memorial Day is for those service members we have lost, and Veterans Day is for those that are serving and have served in the past.

