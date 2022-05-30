Advertisement

Memorial Day ceremony planned for Rosehill Cemetery in Minot

Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery
Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery(KFYR)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Local veteran’s organizations in the Minot area will honor those who gave their lives for our freedoms, with a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery.

The event is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery, the ceremony will include the laying of a wreath, gun salute, and more.

“The ceremony that we do really has all the veteran associations here we all work together to honor the memories of our vets, of our deceased that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Bobby Meager.

Those we talked to want people to remember that Memorial Day is for those service members we have lost, and Veterans Day is for those that are serving and have served in the past.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Mitch Estabrook
Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo
Strawberry
Hepatitis A cases possibly linked to organic strawberries
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer in Grant County
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Photo: Elly DesLauriers
Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Bismarck City Commission reviews efficacy of bike lanes
sports 5/29
10PM Sportscast 5/29/22
weather 5/29
Evening Weather 5/29/22