Homes, streets flood in Carrington for the second time in two years

Photo: Craig Mozelle
Photo: Craig Mozelle(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Homeowners in Carrington said they are cleaning up after streets turned into lakes Monday morning.

Craig Mozelle said this is the second time in two years his home has flooded. Mozelle said he and his family watched the water continue to rise past the front door, leaving water in their basement.

Your News Leader spoke with Mozelle in July 2020 when his home flooded the first time, and he appreciated the generosity of others.

Once again, some Carrington residents are looking for clean up help.

According to a North Dakota Agriculture Weather Network rain gauge, about a half an inch of rain fell in the Carrington area, as of 1:50 p.m. central time.

