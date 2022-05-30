Heptisits A cases linked strawberries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Federal health officials say there have been 17 Hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands involved are Freshkampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joes and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30th, but hepatitis a symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.